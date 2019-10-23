JET8 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,754.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, JET8 has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. JET8 has a total market cap of $255,065.00 and approximately $7,754.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00222962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.01304946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00034773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

