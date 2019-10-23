Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$220.00” Price Target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been assigned a $220.00 target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.51. 1,553,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day moving average is $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,053 shares of company stock worth $7,912,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

