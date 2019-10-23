Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

FRC opened at $106.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.