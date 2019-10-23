Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of OXY opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 810,550 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $21,620,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.9% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

