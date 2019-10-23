JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Hits New 52-Week High at $774.80

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 774.80 ($10.12) and last traded at GBX 768.60 ($10.04), with a volume of 130128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775.20 ($10.13).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 776 ($10.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 717.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

