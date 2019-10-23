Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JAGX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.77. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($3.48). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 727.27% and a negative return on equity of 698.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.