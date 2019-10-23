Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Given Buy Rating at KeyCorp

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JEC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,258,000 after buying an additional 277,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,046 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,706,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,753,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.