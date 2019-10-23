J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 1,499.30 ($19.59) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,645.20 ($21.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,541.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,445.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,353.57 ($17.69).

In other news, insider Su Cacioppo sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.01), for a total value of £68,864.38 ($89,983.51).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

