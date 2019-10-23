ITV plc (LON:ITV) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

ITV plc (LON:ITV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share by the broadcaster on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ITV stock opened at GBX 136.75 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.58. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,672 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Also, insider Salman Amin bought 12,800 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,906.83). Insiders have bought a total of 23,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,416 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital downgraded ITV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 141.17 ($1.84).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

