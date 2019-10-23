ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.36

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.36 and traded as high as $140.30. ITV shares last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 13,938,078 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 141.17 ($1.84).

The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.58.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Also, insider Salman Amin acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,906.83). Insiders have bought 23,551 shares of company stock worth $3,035,416 in the last 90 days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

