Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $87.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Itron traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 4158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Itron to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $2,467,001.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,585,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.