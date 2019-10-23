istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 7,500 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,263,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,322,890.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $253,672.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $255,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $255,975.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Istar Inc. bought 7,098 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $243,390.42.

On Friday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Istar Inc. bought 7,361 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $251,819.81.

On Monday, October 7th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $237,525.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $227,625.00.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in istar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in istar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in istar by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in istar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in istar by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

