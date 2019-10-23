iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,292. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.