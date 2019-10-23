iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $179.72. 2,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,140. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $185.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.61.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

