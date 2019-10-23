iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

IGSB opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

