iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cabana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 645,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,057,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. 356,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,144. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $103.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.9558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

