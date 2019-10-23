iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.