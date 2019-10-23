iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lowered by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 33,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.83.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

