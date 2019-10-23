iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Omega Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $165.51. 178,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,735. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $168.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

