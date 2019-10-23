iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,375,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the previous session’s volume of 1,190,067 shares.The stock last traded at $30.69 and had previously closed at $30.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 148,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,221,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 306,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 129,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

