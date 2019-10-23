iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

SCZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

