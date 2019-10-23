iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.