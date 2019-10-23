iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,645,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

