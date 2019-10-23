iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $300.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,442. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $304.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.50 and a 200 day moving average of $294.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.