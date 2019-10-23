iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

IRBT traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,563,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,956. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on iRobot in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.32.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

