Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

IRMD opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $567,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $28,119.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iradimed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Iradimed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

