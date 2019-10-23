IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China."

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQ. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

