Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $5.09 million and $56.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00223683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01279255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00033058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00090489 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

