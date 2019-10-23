Investors Research Corp Sells 2,160 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 989,685 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 880.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 519,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 25.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 519,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 104,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth $2,905,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

HTZ opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.23. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.