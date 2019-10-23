Investors Research Corp Invests $142,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the period.

BATS:XSHD opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

