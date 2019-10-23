Investors Research Corp Has $58,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 412.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,486,250. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.