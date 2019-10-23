Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRET. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. 10,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,555. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

