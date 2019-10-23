Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,744 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,979% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 put options.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 165.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.