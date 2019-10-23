Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,184% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.
Shares of BXP stock opened at $130.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,500.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
