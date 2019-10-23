Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,184% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $130.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,500.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

