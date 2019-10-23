Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,098% compared to the average volume of 322 call options.

Shares of TRP opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

