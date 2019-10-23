Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,027 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,007% compared to the average daily volume of 194 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 474,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $7,820,827.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $138,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,866.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,901,706 shares of company stock valued at $93,209,033 and have sold 27,422 shares valued at $478,599. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 134,790 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 215.0% during the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 102.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

