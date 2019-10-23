Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) recently:

10/21/2019 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

10/18/2019 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

10/11/2019 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

10/10/2019 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

9/5/2019 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

EBMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Shavon Cape purchased 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $65,567.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.