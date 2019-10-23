Investec Group (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Investec Group

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

