Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.71, approximately 3,052 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

