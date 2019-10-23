Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading 7.8% Higher

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.28, 9,389,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 4,876,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
