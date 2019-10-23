Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading 7.8% Higher

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.28, 9,389,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 4,876,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Get Invesco alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Invesco’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.