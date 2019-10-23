Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,376 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,851,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,414 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11,248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 940,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 932,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,095,000 after purchasing an additional 450,085 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,222,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 442,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.51 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 25,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.