Invesco Ltd. Purchases 97,738 Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of USA Technologies worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on USAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,209,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,564,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,998. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.