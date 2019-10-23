Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Mercantile Bank worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MBWM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of MBWM opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $577.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

