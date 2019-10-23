Invesco Ltd. Buys 796 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,497,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 16.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 796.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 157,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 7.1% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 935,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 62,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, Director Scott Cutler bought 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $124,902.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPR stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

