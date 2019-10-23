Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,352 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Financial Network were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSB opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $454.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

