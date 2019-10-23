Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,221,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 227,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 155,755 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,876,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0572 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.