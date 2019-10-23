Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of INTU opened at $253.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.04. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

