Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $291.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and growth in the Consumer business. Impressive growth in its Small Business and Self-Employed is a tailwind. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving strong growth in the Consumer tax business. A solid momentum of the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital is a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate more stable revenues over the long run. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. However, high costs and expenses remain a major concern. Moreover, the company expects total QuickBooks Online subscriber growth to moderate in the near term as it continues to focus on additional services.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.21.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.83. 465,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,221. Intuit has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 75,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $20,415,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Insiders sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

