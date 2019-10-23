International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and WNS (NASDAQ:WNS) Financial Contrast

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International Money Express and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 0.56% 24.08% 4.02% WNS 13.47% 23.57% 14.61%

Volatility and Risk

International Money Express has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Money Express and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 5 0 2.83 WNS 0 1 8 1 3.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%. WNS has a consensus target price of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than WNS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and WNS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million 2.05 -$7.24 million ($0.05) -295.20 WNS $809.10 million 3.81 $105.43 million $2.25 27.30

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WNS beats International Money Express on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

