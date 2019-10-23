Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Price Target Lowered to $1,040.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,040.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intermolecular to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Intermolecular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMI remained flat at $$1.19 on Tuesday. Intermolecular has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intermolecular by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

